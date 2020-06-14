MITHI - Four villagers lost their lives while digging a deep well in village Rarrkio near Nagarparkar on Saturday.
An under-construction well collapsed and villagers were buried under its debris as a result four laborers died on the spot. Those who lost their lives were identified as Jalo, Wankji, Mansingh, and Karmo. The bodies later were brought to Taluka Hospital Nagarparkar where they all were pronounced dead by doctors on arrival. The villagers came under the mud of the well around 10.30 am.