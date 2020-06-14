Share:

MITHI - Four villagers lost their lives while digging a deep well in village Rarrkio near Nagarparkar on Saturday.

An under-construction well col­lapsed and villagers were buried under its debris as a result four laborers died on the spot. Those who lost their lives were identified as Jalo, Wankji, Mansingh, and Kar­mo. The bodies later were brought to Taluka Hospital Nagarparkar where they all were pronounced dead by doctors on arrival. The vil­lagers came under the mud of the well around 10.30 am.