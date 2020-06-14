PESHAWAR - More than 950 new vacancies from BS-3 upto BS-18 have been created for the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Agriculture Department and its attached formations under the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP). The process of recruitment against these vacancies is in progress which will be completed during the upcoming fiscal year.
This was informed at a meeting held here yesterday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair to review progress on the ongoing developmental schemes of Agriculture Department launched in the merged districts.
The meeting was informed that 732 vacancies have been created in Livestock and Dairy Development sector, 46 in Fisheries, 106 in Soil and Water Conservation, 81 in Agriculture Engineering and 50 in Agriculture Extension.
Regarding the progress so far made on various ongoing developmental schemes, it was told that Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme had been launched in the NMDs with a cost of Rs. 1500 million to promote the cultivation of vegetables and fruits under which fruits orchards have been established on 1950 acre of land whereas vegetable seeds have been distributed for 4267 acre of land, and the scheme will be completed by the year 2022.
“Similarly, another scheme for virus free seed potato production using tissue culture has also been launched with a cost of Rs. 508 million,” it was informed and added that one Tissue Lab has been made functional, construction of another lab is in progress and training is being given to local farmers.
It was also informed that a three-year scheme has been launched for livestock productivity enhancement under the Livestock and Dairy Development sector with a cost of 674 million under which 13 mobile veterinary clinics and 100 calf fattening farms have been established whereas more than 1000 units sheep/goats have been distributed in the merged districts.
“Under the Agriculture Engineering sector, a scheme worth Rs. 1657 million has been launched for levelling waste land and solarization of existing agricultural tube wells,” it was informed and added that under the scheme, so far 15 solar pumping systems have been installed and more that 15 acre land has been levelled.
Regarding the proposed schemes of Agriculture Department to be included in the upcoming Annual Development Program for the merged districts, it was told that besides other initiatives, a scheme for Olive Cultivation and establishment of Olive oil processing plants has been proposed in the upcoming ADP.