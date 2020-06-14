Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Describing the frequent unpro­voked Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) as an attempt to divert world’s attention from grave hu­man rights abuses in IOJK, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan Saturday urged UNMO­GIP to inform UN Secretary General about the deterio­rating security situation in the region.

The President condemned Indian shelling on un­armed civilian populations in different sectors of Azad Kashmir that killed an elderly woman in Haveli sector and wounded two others in Goi, Tatapani Sectors of Kotli district and destroyed several residential houses, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a statement issued on Saturday. Sardar Masood Khan called upon the United Nations Security Council to take serious notice of the escalating incidents of firing by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC).

The President said international community must com­pel India to abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement and added that the Indian occupation forces had committed over 1,000 ceasefire violations in the current year, which had left eight civilians martyred and 100 others injured.

Urging the UNMOGIP to effectively monitor ceasefire violation, President Khan expressed his dismay over the silence of UN Secretary General and failure of Se­curity Council to take cognizance of such violations regularly reported by UNMOGIP.