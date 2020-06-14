Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat will present the Punjab Budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in the provincial assembly tomorrow (Monday, June 15).

The forthcoming Punjab Budget is evolved with the policy of inclusive as budget proposals and suggestions sought from the public by the Punjab Finance Department have also been included in the provincial budget, according to a for the Finance Department here Saturday.

The spokesperson stated that this was for the first time that public was included in the budget making process and finance department advertised in the national dailies seeking public budget proposals which were included in the budget.

The public opinion was kept in consideration so that 68 per cent budgetary allocations were made to education, health and employment generation was focused. The special focus had been given to the corona pandemic and allocations were made accordingly to the departments. Further, financial assistance was being ensured to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector through RISE Punjab strategy. The budget focused on the social protection, ensuring work for daily wagers, and industrial revival.

In order to keep the industry in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic no new tax was being introduced while relaxations were given on the existing taxes on the services sector. The ease of taxation payment was being ensured in excise and taxation and Board of Revenue (BoR). Concrete steps were being taken for the agriculture growth. Further, for rural areas special focus was given to the people attached with agriculture economy through public private partnership projects.

Special funds were allocated for COVID-19 pandemic and locust attack besides allocation of resources to counter the pandemic and emergencies in the future.