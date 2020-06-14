LAHORE - A 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his relative for refusing to give him his pet parrot in Lahore’s Liaqatabad area on Saturday afternoon, police sources said.
The deceased identified by police as Nabeel was fond of keeping pets and had several pet parrots at home, his family said.
“His cousin, identified as Nadeem, had visited him and asked him to give him one of the parrots and Nabeel refused,” a police official said.
Nadeem then attacked the boy with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him, according to police. The suspect managed to escape from the crime scene while the police are investigating the murder incident and raids are being conducted to arrest the alleged killer.
A case was also registered by police on the complaint of father of the child. “He was our only child,” his parents told the police adding that the suspect should be arrested and brought to justice. The victim’s body was shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.