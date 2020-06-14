Share:

LAHORE - A 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his relative for refus­ing to give him his pet parrot in Lahore’s Li­aqatabad area on Sat­urday afternoon, po­lice sources said.

The deceased identi­fied by police as Nabeel was fond of keeping pets and had several pet parrots at home, his family said.

“His cousin, identified as Nadeem, had visited him and asked him to give him one of the par­rots and Nabeel refused,” a police official said.

Nadeem then attacked the boy with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him, according to police. The suspect managed to escape from the crime scene while the police are investigating the murder incident and raids are be­ing conducted to arrest the alleged killer.

A case was also reg­istered by police on the complaint of father of the child. “He was our only child,” his parents told the police adding that the suspect should be arrested and brought to justice. The victim’s body was shifted to the hospital for a post-mor­tem examination.