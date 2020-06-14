Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that the leaders of opposition parties did not refrain from point scoring even while the nation faced the grave issue of coronavirus pandemic which has hit the entire world. In a statement issued on Saturday, he expressed utter disappointment over the attitude of the opposition parties towards a challenge as huge as coronavirus pandemic. The statement was issued by the chief minister’s office one day after the opposition parties staged strong protest demonstration and chanted slogans against the government during the budget session of the National Assembly. The CM said that the nation was aware of hollow slogans raised by opposition parties’ leaders and added that people were fed up of the negative politics of the opposition parties. He said the nation would never forgive the opposition leaders who left the ailing humanity alone in difficult times. Chief Minister highlighted that the government has taken every decision after wide consultation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.