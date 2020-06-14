Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police (Cantt Di­vision) in its crackdown against the criminals ar­rested as many as 290 criminals and recovered 34 pistols, 01 rifle, bullets, more than 06kg charas and 338 litres of liquor. SP Cantt Division Furqan Bilal had directed con­cerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accord­ingly Cantt Division Police busted gangs and arrested its 09 member’s along with recoveries worth 05 lac and 50 thousands of rupees from them. More­over, 24 Proclaimed Of­fenders (POs) of A&B cat­egories in cases of theft, cheques dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 27 Court Absconders. Cantt Division Police also ar­rested 153 criminals for violating kite-flying, one wheeling, aerial firing, price control and Tennant Registration Acts.