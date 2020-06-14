LAHORE - Lahore Police (Cantt Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested as many as 290 criminals and recovered 34 pistols, 01 rifle, bullets, more than 06kg charas and 338 litres of liquor. SP Cantt Division Furqan Bilal had directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly Cantt Division Police busted gangs and arrested its 09 member’s along with recoveries worth 05 lac and 50 thousands of rupees from them. Moreover, 24 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheques dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 27 Court Absconders. Cantt Division Police also arrested 153 criminals for violating kite-flying, one wheeling, aerial firing, price control and Tennant Registration Acts.
