At least 10 people were killed and 117 others wounded after an oil tanker truck exploded on a highway in the China's southern Zhejiang province on Saturday.

In a statement, China's Ministry of Emergency Management said some houses and factories collapsed when the truck blasted after going off the road on Shenyang–Haikou expressway near the Wenling city.

Some people reportedly were trapped under the debris after the explosion.

More than 400 firefighters and many fire trucks were dispatched to the area where search and rescue operations are ongoing.