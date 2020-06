Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minis­ter Sardar Usman Buz­dar expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned scholar Dr Mazher Mehmood Shi­rani. In his condolence message on Saturday, Buzdar prayed that may Allah, the Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant cour­age and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.