ISLAMABAD - Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kanwal Showzeb on Saturday said complete lockdown in the country for a long time was not the best way to deal with coronavirus possible as poor section of society would badly affect by the move. Talking to a private news channel, she said the government was combating with two things; coronavirus and hunger, at the same time as more then 50 million people were spending their lives below the poverty line in the country. She said the world economy had fluctuated due to coronavirus and Pakistan was already facing burden on its economy before the start of the pandemic. The MNA said coronavirus had become a global challenge for the entire world and big economic powers were also facing recession. Replying to a question, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan always think about poor people of the country first and he was working for their best future.