6,825 new Coronavirus cases have surfaced in the country over the last twenty four hours taking the total tally to 139,230.

These include 52,601 in Punjab, 51,518 in Sindh, 17,450 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,028 in Balochistan, 7,934 in Islamabad, 1,095 in Gilgit Baltistan and 604 in Azad Kashmir.

The death toll from the virus stands at 2,632 with 81 deaths reported over the last twenty four hours. 29,546 corona tests were carried out during this period.

51,735 patients have so far recovered from the disease.