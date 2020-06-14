Share:

With 11,929 new cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases early Sunday. The case tally crossed the 0.32 million mark as the total death toll neared 9,200.

According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, India now has 320,922 confirmed cases, including 9,195 deaths.

The total number of cases in the country includes 149,348 active cases and 162,378 cases cured/discharged/migrated.

This is the ninth consecutive day that India has reported more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases, with a record number of new patients each day.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he has been reviewing the situation closely.

“We reviewed the roadmap ahead, and steps to contain the pandemic in the parts where most cases are coming from,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, India passed the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country.

India is only behind the US (2,074,526 cases), Brazil (850,541), and Russia (519,458), according to John Hopkins figures.

The western state of Maharashtra, which includes India’s financial capital Mumbai, is the state worst hit by COVID-19. For a dozen days now the state has been recording over 100 fatalities and 2,000 cases.

The state’s death toll has zoomed to 3,830, while the total number of coronavirus patients climbed to 104,568, including 51,392 active cases.

New Delhi, the capital, revised the discharge policy for patients suffering from the deadly infection. The rules have been revised in a bid to ease the pressure on COVID care facilities. The state’s death toll reached 1,271, while the total number of coronavirus patients rose to 38,958, including 22,742 active cases.

The government said the virus infection has not entered the community transmission stage as the lockdown and containment measures prevented a rapid spread.