LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary, Jawwad Rafique Malik has directed that sale of sugar at Rs 70 per kg must be ensured across the prov­ince. He directed that strict action must be taken against all those involved in overcharging. The Chief Secretary issued orders to all Deputy Commissioners on Saturday, and stressed that any negligence on the part of the administra­tion would not be toler­ated. According to official spokesperson, Chief Sec­retary highlighted that instructions had already been issued to sugar mills to extend full cooperation for uninterrupted supply of sugar and its availabil­ity at shops at fixed rate.