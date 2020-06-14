Share:

Islamabad - Facebook is touting a new feature inside its ‘Workplace’ communication software that allows employers to block words like ‘unionize’ from trending. According to a report, the feature was showed off in an internal presentation by the company this week and explicitly used the word ‘unionize’ as an example of words that employers may want to block from trending in the software.

Specifically the feature would allow employers to block certain topics from trending inside the product’s interface which looks similar to Facebook’s News Feed. Facebook’s presentation of the feature and its use of ‘unionize’ as a topic that could potentially be blacklisted by employers caused backlash internally.