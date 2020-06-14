Share:

MULTAN - Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation. In a tweet on Saturday, his son Syed Kasim Gillani confirmed that his father had contracted coronavirus.

"Thank you Imran Khan's government and National Accountability Bureau! You have successfully put my father's life in danger. His COVID-19 result came positive."

Sources in the former premier's family said that he had gone into isolation after receiving the test results. He had recently appeared before a NAB court and his family claims that he contracted virus from there.