Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industry and Production Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the government had presented a balance budget during difficult situation of coronavirus as it was still facing bad effects of lockdown.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said there was no other option for the government except to run the wheel of national economy.The Minister said the government inherited fragile economy and secondly coronavirus had badly impacted on it.

He said coronavirus could not remove by lockdown but it was only way to slow down its spreading to other areas. COVID- 19 had made a global challenge and it had fluctuated economic icons of the world and Pakistan was already facing difficulties regarding economy, adding it was main reason to make unsuccessful the government for collecting tax. Replying to a question, he said data of unemployed people was not update till now and private sector was playing pivotal role for generating employment opportunities.

Millions of people become unemployed in whole world due to coronavirus pandemic specially in those countries which had strong economy like United States of America (USA).

He said the government had paid Rs of 5,000 billion in the shape of interest on those loans which had taken during the previous government.

Hammad Azhar said the government had presented tax free budget in present situation of coronavirus and many economic experts were appreciating the government about it.

To another query, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first government which had paid 10 billion dollars in every year during its on going tenure.

He said 4 per cent economy had shrunk in the subcontinent due to coronavirus.

He expressed hope that the government would be achieved target of tax collecting Rs of 48,00 billion in next year.