LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the Punjab government to make arrangements for early holding of Local Bodies’ elections to activate the local government system and resolve the public issues at their doorsteps.

In a briefing given to him on local government system in Punjab during his visit in Lahore on Saturday, the prime minister was apprised that all administrative and legal arrangements were being made actively.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, senior provincial ministers and senior officers. It was told that the elections of Village Panchayat and local bodies would be held on time.

The provincial election commission would complete the delimitations within 60 days starting next month which would follow Village and Panchayat level elections within 45 days. However, the election of the local bodies might be held by year end, it was told. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of fulfilling administrative and legal formalities for the local bodies’ elections.