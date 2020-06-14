Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says perhaps with necessary introspection, the current Indian government would be less focused on igniting border disputes with every neighbor, behaving like an expansionist nation, and more focused on serving the poor, downtrodden and minorities of India better.

In his tweets today, he said it would serve Modi's government and 'neighbourhood first' policy well to realise India's neighbours pose far less of a problem than their own domestic inadequacies, failures and fascism.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting regarding use of modern technology in Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad today [Sunday], Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the Coronavirus pandemic is a challenge which has almost changed the world.

He said that today all meeting across the world are being held virtually through video link.

The Foreign Minister said that keeping in view negative impacts of Covid-19, we will have to formulate a future line of action.

On this occasion, he also appreciated the valuable suggestions from the representatives of the telecom companies.