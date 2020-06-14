Share:

Islamabad - Katie Holmes has been keeping outings to a minimum since entering quarantine amid COVID-19.

But the 41 year old actress ventured beyond the confines of her home recently to grab iced coffee with daughter Suri Cruise in NYC. It has been over two-months since the 14 year old - who celebrated her birthday on April 18 - was last seen publicly.

Katie showed of her toned legs in a white sundress that featured puff sleeves and gold buttons down the front. Her brunette hair was tied up into a high bun and she kept the majority of her face concealed with a pair of sunglasses and a blue cloth face mask that matched her daughter’s.

To accessorize her look, the Batman Begins star fastened two gold chains around her neck and placed two bangles on her left wrist.

Holmes slipped her manicured feet into a pair of brown sandals that coordinated with her Jane Birkin inspired woven bucket bag.