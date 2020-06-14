Share:

Lakki marwat - Asif Iqbal Advocate and Shaikh Fazalur Rehman Advocate were elected as president and general secretary respectively of the district bar association Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

A one-on-one contest took place between Asif Iqbal and Inamullah Khan for the post of president. Out of 120 polled votes, Asif Iqbal secured 93 and his rival Inamulah obtained 26 votes while one vote was rejected by the election committee.

Farmanullah Khan and Hamidullah Khan of Bachkan Ahmadzai were in the run for the office of finance secretary. Farmanullah got 70 votes out of the total 120 polled votes and his rival Hamidullah secured 47 votes while three votes were rejected.

Other office bearers of the district bar association were elected unopposed. They included general secretary Shaikh Fazalur Rehman advocate, vice president Sardar Ali Khan advocate, joint secretary Mir Humayun Khan and press secretary Haji Muhammad Akram Khan advocate.

The newly elected office bearers of the bar association are affiliated with Al-Mezan Zafar Law Chamber of the district.