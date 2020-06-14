Share:

LAHORE - A lecture on ‘coronavirus and precautionary mea­sures to counter it’ was conducted in Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Saturday. According to the spokesman for PSCA, Punjab Health Care Au­thority District Surveil­lance Officer Dr Omar Fa­rooq gave the lecture to staff and police commu­nication officers work­ing in PPIC3 centre 24/7. District Surveillance Of­ficer gave complete infor­mation about COVID-19 besides apprising about precautions and social distancing at workplace