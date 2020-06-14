LAHORE - A lecture on ‘coronavirus and precautionary measures to counter it’ was conducted in Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Saturday. According to the spokesman for PSCA, Punjab Health Care Authority District Surveillance Officer Dr Omar Farooq gave the lecture to staff and police communication officers working in PPIC3 centre 24/7. District Surveillance Officer gave complete information about COVID-19 besides apprising about precautions and social distancing at workplace
June 14, 2020
