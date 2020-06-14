Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal is likely to direct the Director General NAB in Rawalpindi to investigate the multi-billion rupees sugar scam next week, The Nation has learnt reliably.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said the government had decided to send the Rs 29 billion sugar subsidy case to NAB for criminal investigation. Last month, the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the bureau had approved a probe into the price hike of sugar and flour, alleged smuggling, and subsidy issues.

Sources in the bureau told The Nation that NAB Rawalpindi is ready to probe the multi-billion corruption scam, and that DG regional bureau would also assign the task to its best investigation team after Chairman NAB's meeting next week. He said it is possible that the investigation team sends a questionnaire to those people who were allegedly involved in this scam. A senior official said The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2019 had also lapsed last month and it curtailed many powers of the Bureau.