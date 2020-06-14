Share:

Islamabad - Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi who was busy in humanitarian work during pandemic has been tested positive for COVID-19.

He was busy in distributing food items and rations to affected families through the Shahid Afridi Foundation. This news was shared by Shahid Afridi from his Twitter account and he has asked people to pray for his speedy recovery. Shahid Afridi wrote, “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m Covid-19 positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah.”