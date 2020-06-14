Share:

Islamabad - There has been rampant speculation that she is expecting her first child. And Nicki Minaj added even more fuel to that fire with her latest sultry post. The 37 year old rapper shared a topless snap in order to promote her new Trollzz music video. However many fans decided to focus on the seemingly strategic way she was ever-so-slightly covered up.

She donned a pair of high-waisted silver shorts as her rainbow-colored locks covered up her midsection on both sides. Her pasty outfit included a dazzling silver anorak and an extravagant hairdo that featured bright colors mixed in with blonde. The outfit was from her new Trollz music video with controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is currently under house arrest.