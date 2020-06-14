Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has earmarked over Rs 66.369 million for Maritime Affairs Division in the budget for the financial year 2020-2021 as compared to revised estimates to the tune of over Rs 91.353 million earmarked in 2019-2020.

According to the proposed budget estimates, Rs. 408,618,000 have been earmarked for construction and transport operations and Rs.255,075,000 have been earmarked for agriculture, food, irrigation, forestry, fishing and construction.

According to the details, out of Rs.408,618,000, Rs. 247,781,000 have been allocated as operational expenses, Rs.125,761,000 for employees related expenses and Rs. 28,985000 for physical assets.

Similarly, out of Rs.255,075,000, Rs.191,223,000 for employees related expenses under the head of agriculture, food, irrigation, forestry, fishing, construction and transport, Rs.47,188,000 as operational expenses and Rs.5,444,000 for physical assets.