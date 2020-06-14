Share:

Islamabad - A new study released that announced the surprising discovery of abundant, well-preserved 110-120-million-year-old footprints, belonging to a large bipedal ancestor of modern-day crocodiles from the Lower Cretaceous Jinju Formation of South Korea.

The team of paleontologist trackers that made the discovery includes researchers from Korea, Australia, and University of Colorado Denver professor, Martin Lockley. While paleontologists knew that some crocodiles from the “age of dinosaurs” were more adapted to life on land than their modern relatives, these were small animals about one meter long with footprints showing they walked on all fours. “It shocked us to learn that the track ways represent bipedal animals 3-4 meters long,” said team leader Professor Kyung Soo Kim, Chinju National University of Education.