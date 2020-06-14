Share:

Maximilian Carl Emil Weber was a German sociologist and philosopher and is widely regarded as one of the founding fathers of modern social science along with Karl Marx and Emil Durkheim. Weber’s contributions to the field of social science not only distinguished it as an entity of its own, but both defined and redefined the principles of disciplines such as sociology, law, economics, and political science.

In his work, Politics as a Vocation, Weber defined the state as an entity that successfully claims a monopoly of legitimate violence within a given territory. He was also the first to categorize authority into three distinct forms: traditional, rational-legal, and charismatic. His concept of rational-legal authority is what came to define modern states, with emphasis placed on legitimacy derived from rational means within legal bounds, and the bureaucracy forming the cornerstone of political action and thought.

“It is not true that good can follow only from

good and evil only from evil, but that often

the opposite is true. Anyone who fails to see this

is, indeed, a political infant.”

-Max Weber