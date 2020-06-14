PESHAWAR - Due to lack of dialysis machines in the District Headquarters Hospital Daggar Buner, kidney patients are suffering while visiting the Swat Kidney Center where a huge rush of patients is witnessed these days while the neighbouring districts of Torghar and Shangla are far better in terms of facilities where these machines are available.
There are a large number of kidney patients who could not afford transportation charges in the wake of corona pandemic and they are facing numerous difficulties while visiting Peshawar and Swat kidney centers.
Talking to The Nation, a patient Muhammad Saeed said that his daughter is suffering kidney failure for the last five years and they are regularly visiting the Nawaz Sharif Hospital for dialysis but there is a huge rush of patients and it takes much time to get their appointment.
He said that due to the corona pandemic there are multiple problems including lack of doctors and transport which further deteriorates the health of a patient.
He said that the only solution to mitigate our problems is the provision of a dialysis machine which would facilitate the patients to travel Peshawar and Swat.
Hospital Spokesman Tasleem-ul-Haq said that the hospital will soon get a state-of-the-art casualty department for which funds and space have been proposed in the old parking area of the hospital. The authorities have also agreed to provide a dialysis centre to the hospital in order to ease the miseries of the kidney patients, he added.
When contacted, MPA from Buner Riaz Khan, he said that they have approved this scheme along with a 40-bed casualty department for the District Headquarter Hospital Daggar.
He added that earlier Rs 100 million were allocated for the renovation of the District Headquarter Hospital Daggar but he rejected this idea and stressed on basic facilities instead of renovation.
He also mentioned corona disease is one of the major causes, which has delayed the developmental schemes of his constituency and as the pandemic ends, these schemes would gain momentum for the uplift of the masses.
It is to be mentioned here in the last tenure of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Shehbaz Sharif had established a kidney hospital in Swat which had provided great relief to the local patient of Swat and Buner, however, later, the hospital faced a lot of issues including low voltage and shortage of funds which had affected the healthcare facilities.