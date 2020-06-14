Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Indus­tries & Commerce and Coopera­tive Department & Anti-Corrup­tion Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Saturday has said that the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in preventing coronavirus in Pakistan has been very disap­pointing.

Dharejo strongly criticized the statement of the Prime Min­ister of Pakistan and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement, in which he said that he would now monitor the situ­ation of coronavirus himself. It was quite amazing. The public should be told that what had been the role of the Prime Min­ister for the last three months? Who was responsible for the deaths of thousands of people due to the coronavirus?

He said, “Due to the wrong policies of Prime Minister Im­ran Khan, the coronavirus had spread dangerously across the country. At present, the country has more than one lac corona patients. Who is responsible for them? The number of patients is increasing day by day which is very worrying.” Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dhare­jo said that now after three months the Prime Minister had regained consciousness when corona had gone out of control. If Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had been listened, the situation would not be so dire today.

Dharejo said that there was still time for the federal government to take appropriate steps to stop the spread of coronavirus, other­wise, it would be too late.

COVID-19 CONTROL ROOM SET UP IN CHK

Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Ka­rachi (CHK) administration has decided to establish a COVID-19 Command & Control Room for surveillance and monitoring of the coronavirus patients.

The control room is being set up in the meeting room while LEDs are also being installed in all major departments for direct monitoring of isolation wards, established for treatment of coronavirus patients. All de­partments of hospitals are being linked with a server installed in Medical Superintendent CHK Office for 24-hour surveillance and monitoring of COVID-19 wards. A total 33 LEDs are being installed in the hospital.