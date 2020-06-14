Share:

Rawalpindi - The police along with troops of Pakistan Army and personnel of intelligence agencies conducted search operation in various areas of CanttafterChotta Bazaar blast and arrested three suspects.

Following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, SSP Operations Tariq Walayat supervised this search operation. This operation was also participated by the officers/officials of Rawalpindi Police including SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, ASP Cantt Circle and SHO Police Station (PS) Cantt SI Raja AizazAzeem.

According to details, the police and other LEAs checked scores of persons in Saddar, AhataMithu Khan, BismillahChowk, Koyla Center, Chota Bazaar, HathiChowk and its suburbs and arrested three suspects who came from Peshawar.

However, the three suspects were released after verification by the intelligence agencies.

A police spokesman confirmed that police checked 300 persons, 35 hotels and 210 houses during a search operation. He said a heavy contingent of police and other LEAs took part in search operation. SSP Operations Tariq Walayat said the purpose of this search operation and high vigilance is to ensure foolproof security and he further directed all SHOs to continue it. He has also appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them. He said all the anti-social elements would be crushed to protect the lives and properties of public.

Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi is said to have registered a case against unknown terrorists involved in Chotta Bazaar bombing. A senior officer of a sensitive department told The Nation that the unidentified terrorists used 500 grams of explosive in IED planted in root of an electricity pole killing one person and injuring 15 others.

On the other hand, sources in DHQ Hospital and SHO PS Cantt SI Raja AizazAzeem said doctors discharged 13 victims of Chotta Bazaar bomb blast after providing them necessary medical treatment. However, the condition of two injured persons is critical and they are still under treatment, they said.