ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Industries and Production has directed the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to provide sugar to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at a reduced rate to ensure its provision to the consumers at Rs70 per kilogram. The Ministry of Industries and Production has written a letter to PSMA in the pursuance of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order. An official of the ministry informed that PSMA should provide sugar at Rs63 per kg to USC, so it could sell the commodity at Rs70 per kg to the consumer on the direction of IHC. The Ministry of Industries, in a letter to the PSMA, quoted the order of IHC stating that “this order be subject to selling the sugar to the non-commercial consumer at the rate of Rs70 per kilogram”, and the PSMA and the federal government should “ensure that sugar is available and sold to the non-commercial consumer at the rate of Rs70 per kilogram till the next date fixed.” “In line with the specific provision, the association may immediately make arrangements to ensure the provision of sugar at Utility Stores Corporation at the prices already conveyed vide USC letter NO.009-Estab/Gen/2019/44 dated date 12th June 2020 so that the corporation can retail it at Rs70 per kilogram,” the ministry said in the letter.