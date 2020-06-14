Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has closed its Central Secretariat, located in the main commercial hub of the capital, after a senior staff member and three party workers who were regular visitors of the office were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Central Vice President PTI and administrator of the Central Secretariat, through a message circulated among all employees and office bearers has said that the central office in Islamabad will remain closed till June 20 due to the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“All office bearers and staff are requested to stay home and stay safe,” says the message.

An office bearer of the Central Secretariat informed The Nation that the decision to open the secretariat after June 20 will be taken keeping in view the situation of COVID-19 outbreak. He said that only skeleton staff of the Central Media Department was visiting the office to deal with some essential duties.

Earlier, the Central Secretariat of PTI had remained closed for a month and half till June 1 due to fast spreading COVID-19 in the capital. It remained open for a few days till its closure again.