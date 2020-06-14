Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during his one day visit to the provincial metropolis. The issues relating to current political situation, upcoming Punjab budget and the situation arising out of COVID-19 spread came under discussion.

Also, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, the provincial minister apprised the prime minister about the steps being taken for implementation of the university roadmap process. He also expressed his resolve to continue with the steps for the promotion of education even in the coronavirus pandemic.