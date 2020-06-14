Share:

LAHORE - Punjab reported 2,705 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day so far.

With 18 more healthcare workers getting infection, the number of affected doctors, nurses and paramedics has reached 878. So far 50,087 COVID-19 patients have been reported from across the province. As many 48 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in Punjab on Saturday, taking the death toll to 938. So far 325 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 200 Rawalpindi, 87 each from Faisalabad and Multan, 44 Gujranwala, 32 Sialkot, 22 each from Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, 20 Gujrat, 15 Sargodha, nine Sahiwal, seven each from Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Dera Ghazi Khan, six Muzafargarh, five each from Attock and Toba Tek Singh, four each from Hafizabad and Mianwali, three each from Jhang and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab and Okara and one each from Bhakkar, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran.

So far 25,098 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 3,911 Rawalpindi, 3,554 Faisalabad, 3,479 Multan, 2,007 Gujranwala, 1,378 Sialkot, 1,249 Gujrat, 1,026 Dera Ghazi Khan, 791 Bahawalpur, 705 Sheikhupura, 654 Sargodha, 637 Rahim Yar Khan, 617 Muzafargarh, 482 Hafizabad, 423 Kasur, 325 Jhelum, 302 Sahiwal, 285 Vehari, 278 Toba Tek Singh, 257 Nankana Sahib, 256 Bahawalnagar, 251 Layyah, 224 Mandi Bahauddin, 221 Lodhran, 188 Jhang, 177 Attock, 168 Khushab, 158 Chiniot, 157 Narowal, 156 Okara, 154 Bhakkar, 137 Khanewal, 123 Mianwali, 100 each from Pakpattan and Rajanpur and 59 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are the preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shiite devotees, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners and 47,217 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 3,37,298 tests have been conducted in the province, which have led to the detection of 50,087 cases. He said that 15,607 cases had been reported from 31-45 years age group followed by as many as 14,826 cases reported from 16-30 years age group.

He said that lowest number of cases, 781, had been reported from the age group of 75 years and above. He said that 17,560 patients had recovered so far and returned to their homes, 938 had died while 31,589 were isolated at their homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.