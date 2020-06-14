Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Railways Karachi division on Saturday conducted 50 kilometers long trolley inspection on the Up and Down track from Hyderabad to Pali Jani.

The inspection team departed from Hyderabad on Saturday morning under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, said a news release issued here.

The stations and level crossings en route on 50 kms track were visited by the inspection team besides checking necessary record and preparedness of sta­tion and gang staff in case of emergency situations.

The DS personally enquired the response of gang staff by presenting them with different trou­ble-related scenarios.

“Workers play a pivotal role in running the wheels of our trains especially their services during the coronavirus pandemic period are exceptional” com­mented the DS while expressing satisfaction over the awareness and preparedness of workers.

He further added that the proactive role of all divi­sional officers in their departments could tremendous­ly help in detering the untoward incidents confronted by the Pakistan Railways. The DS gifted Rs. 2000 to a gangman over his expertise in coping with the emer­gency situations. The members of inspection team in­cluded Superintendent Railways Police SRP, Divisional Commercial Officer DCO, Divisional Transportation Officer DTO, Divisional Signal Engineer DSE, Divisional Engineer II, Divisional Medical Officer DMO and Divi­sional Telecommunication Engineer DTE.

NH&MP CONDUCTS AWARENESS CAMPAIGN REGARDING CORONAVIRUS, ROAD SAFETY

An awareness campaign regarding preventive measures against coronavirus and road safety was conducted by the National Highways and Mo­torway Police-Sector-III at M-9 Hyderabad Toll Plaza on Saturday.

According to spokesman, the awareness literature regarding road safety and COVID-19 was kept at the stalls set up during the campaign. The road users were briefed by the NH&MP officers about the road safety and the Standard Operating Procedures during jour­ney to contain outbreak of coronavirus. Masks, sani­tizers with spray guns, hand gloves and soaps were also distributed among the road users