Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has been admitted to a hospital.

Family sources, however, denied that the Awami Muslim League (AML) leader was shifted to a hospital over any complications due to COVID-19.

“He is in stable condition and is only shifted to the hospital as a precautionary measure,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had tested positive for coronavirus on June 08. A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways told media that the federal minister went into self-isolation at his home after testing positive for the virus.

The spokesperson said that the minister is asymptomatic but as he tested positive for the virus, he has quarantined himself for 14 days on the advice of doctors.

It is pertinent to mention here that several top politicians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country as virus tally is moving towards its peak.

Some of the prominent politicians who have contracted COVID-19 include two former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gilani, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal and several others.