LAHORE - At Line of Control (LoC), in areas badly impacted by In­dian unprovoked firing, Sar­war Foundation (SF) has dis­tributed ration among three thousand families.

Wife of Governor Punjab and Vice-Chairperson Sar­war Foundation, Perveen Sarwar, in her office on Saturday, while addressing mediamen said that apart from corona pandemic, our brothers and sisters, who live along LoC are also impacted by unprovoked Indian firing.

We are striving to help them in difficult times. We have decided that we will not leave them alone.

We will take care of their needs. We will do our best to cater the needs of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Alhumdullilah Sarwar Foundation is the first welfare organization, who has distributed ration in remote areas of Azad Kashmir.

She said that we have dis­tributed ration in Samahni, Poona Tindar, Naali Patani Valley and other valleys.

These valleys had no road access, but our vol­unteers distributed ration by travelling hundreds of kilometers on foot.