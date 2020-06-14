Share:

LAHORE - At Line of Control (LoC), in areas badly impacted by In­dian unprovoked firing, Sarwar Foundation (SF) has distributed ration among three thousand families.

Wife of Governor Punjab and Vice-Chairperson Sarwar Foundation, Perveen Sar­war, in her office on Saturday, while addressing mediamen said that apart from corona pandemic, our brothers and sisters, who live along LoC are also impacted by unprovoked Indian firing.

We are striving to help them in difficult times. We have decided that we will not leave them alone.

We will take care of their needs. We will do our best to cater the needs of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Alhum­dullilah Sarwar Foundation is the first welfare organization, who has distributed ration in remote areas of Azad Kashmir.

She said that we have dis­tributed ration in Samahni, Poona Tindar, Naali Patani Valley and other valleys.

These valleys had no road access, but our volunteers dis­tributed ration by travelling hundreds of kilometers on foot.

Welfare leader of the lo­cal community Qaiser Khan is also taking part in welfare activities along with Sarwar Foundation volunteers.

Begum Perveen said that Sarwar Foundation is serv­ing humanity in Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, we have distributed ration among 65,000 families. Under collaboration of Punjab Development Network mem­ber organisations and under leadership of Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sar­war, 60 welfare organisations have distributed ration among 1.2m unemployed and deserv­ing families. This will continue until we get rid of the corona pandemic, she added.