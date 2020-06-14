Share:

Islamabad - A court battle is allegedly set to begin over an old demo recording by The Beatles after it was discovered in late sound engineer Geoff Emerick’s home.

Said to be worth $5 million, the video of the jam session reportedly sees The Beatles perform at Abbey Road for the first time and was recorded before Ringo Starr joined the group as a drummer, it as reported.

According to report, the recording was deemed to not be of good enough quality for the group and so Emerick was told by EMI he should destroy it, but he is said to have instead kept it in a safe in his Los Angeles home, in its original box. Emerick, who worked as recording engineer with the Beatles for many years on albums like Revolver and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, died aged 72 in October 2018. The publication claimed that Universal Music Group, who took over EMI in 2012, are now in a legal battle with Emerick’s family over who the tape belongs to, with the former reportedly arguing they are entitled to the recording under Finders Law.