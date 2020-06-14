Share:

Faisalabad - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has informed that the Authority has started work on the digitization and automation of records of properties in its controlled residential colonies and commercial markets.

He was presiding over a meeting held here on Saturday to review the modus operandi of the digitization and automation project. Directors Estate Management Dr Anam Ali Khan, Suhail Maqsood, Director Development and Planning Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatta, AD IT Abdullah Noor and other officers attended the meeting.

The director general said that the purpose of digitizing the FDA’s record was to make work at the Authority more brisk.

He claimed that under the project, the record of properties would be kept in such a way that the chances of any fraud or irregularity would be eliminated. “Complete transparency will be ensured through this digital technology,” the DG claimed.

He informed that the official funds would not be spent on this project because it would be introduced on “Build Own Operate and Transfer” (BOOT) system basis.

The director general told that bids had been invited from reputed IT firms.

He said that the project would immediately be launched after signing the agreement with the successful bidder.

Giving details, the DG said that fingerprints of owners of the properties would be taken for issuing the smart cards to them after verification from NADRA.

These cards, containing the entire details of properties, would be used for reference in this regard, he maintained.

The director general asked the FDA officers concerned to take solid steps for successful completion of the project in order to provide services to the citizens at par with the international standards.