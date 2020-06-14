Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has given green signal to the policy of two research posts as well as approval for Annual Procure­ment Plan of Fatima Jinnah Medical College University (FJMCU) for the year 2020-21.

She gave this approval while chairing the 18th Syn­dicate meeting of Fatima Jin­nah Medical University here on Saturday. The Minister approved expenses for the medical journals for the li­brary and for the refurbish­ing Shujaat Ali Hall Waris Road hostels.

The Minister also approved the contract for repair and maintenance of 14 anaesthesia machines. The Minister direct­ed an inquiry into outsourcing of security at Ganga Ram Hos­pital.

Earlier, the Registrar FJWU presented the agenda items for the Syndicate meeting to the Chair. The Minister in­quired about the progress on the construction of the quaternary Mother and Child Hospital Project at the Ganga Ram Hospital.

The Minister granted ap­proval for the 17th Syndicate meeting decisions as well as the nomination for the inclu­sion of new members.