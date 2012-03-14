At least four people were killed and 3 other wounded in a remote control bomb blast at Gudgay area of Muhmad teshil of Bajaur agency, officials said on Wednesday. Security officials said that a vehicle was targeted by terrorist who exploded remote control device when it was passing through the main road of the area. They said four people were killed in the blast while 3 others sustained injuries, who were shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition.
Four killed in Bajaur blast
