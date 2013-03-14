LONDON - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Wednesday that arming Syrian rebels would breach international law, after Western powers dropped growing hints about giving military aid.

Speaking in London after talks with his British counterpart William Hague, Lavrov also reiterated that it should be left to Syrians to decide the future of President Bashar al-Assad. Lavrov's comments came a day after PM David Cameron said Britain would consider ignoring a European Union arms ban and supplying weapons to Syrian rebels if necessary.

"Arming the opposition is in breach of international law," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Hague, British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. "International law does not allow, does not permit supplies of arms to non-governmental actors and in our point of view it is a violation of international law."

Lavrov rejected any chance of Moscow urging Assad to step aside to end the two-year-old conflict, which the United Nations says has claimed 70,000 lives. "I believe the destiny of Bashar al-Assad should be decided by the Syrians themselves," he said.

With the conflict in Syria worsening, Western powers have stepped up non-military support for Syria's rebels, even as Russia has continued to arm its ally Assad. Britain is currently giving "non-lethal" support to the rebels but Hague and Hammond refused to rule out the possibility of arming them. "We've never ruled out anything in the future - we don't know how grave the situation will become," Hague told the press conference.

Hammond meanwhile said that Britain would "keep the situation under constant review." "What you can be assured of is that any action we take will be legal, will be clearly with a strong basis in international law," he insisted.

The EU last month amended its embargo to allow member nations to supply non-lethal equipment including armoured vehicles to the opposition, as well as training, but stopped short of lifting the embargo entirely.

Russia and China have vetoed UNSC sanctions against Assad's regime, but Hague insisted that there was common ground between London and Moscow on how to end the conflict. Hague said they "didn't reach any specific agreement" but that "we found enough common ground on our concerns and our objectives to continue our efforts to reach for agreement on these matters."

Lavrov urged the Syrian opposition to appoint negotiators to talk to Assad's regime. "We hope that those who work with the opposition will call on the opposition to form a group of interlocutors or negotiators," he said. He added that while political transition in Syria was "absolutely necessary", there should be no precondition for Assad to stand down. "Those who say it (Assad's departure) is necessary... to start the political process, probably those people believe the task is more important than saving lives," he said.

A regime air strike targeted the Baba Amr area of Homs city on Wednesday, four days after rebels infiltrated the district which has seen some of the fiercest battles in Syria's two-year-old revolt, a watchdog said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said two children were killed by mortar fire in Damascus.

Other clashes raged near the sensitive border with Lebanon, it said, while the regime's intelligence forces used heavy machine-gun fire to target rebel enclaves around the ancient city of Palmyra. Rebel forces have re-entered Baba Amr a year after the district fell back into army control.

Clashes have also raged in parts of the southwestern district of Homs, while rebels in the heart of Syria's third city are reportedly holding out against an escalated army offensive aimed at crushing the insurgency there. Rebels and troops have both sustained heavy losses over the past week in the city of central Syria, according to the Observatory.

In the capital, at least five people, among them two children, were killed and 30 wounded when mortar rounds crashed into Fahameh district near the conflict-torn area of Kfar Sousa, said the Observatory.

In the northern city of Aleppo, warplanes carried out several strikes near Minnigh air base, the scene of fierce fighting since rebels launched an all-out campaign to seize airports in the province on February 12.

Wednesday's violence came a day after at least 110 people were killed across the country, the Observatory said.

The United Nations says that Syria's conflict has left at least 70,000 people dead since mid-March 2011.

The UN has halted peacekeeping patrols in the Golan Heights amid fears that fallout from the Syrian war could cause more countries to withdraw from its force, diplomats said Wednesday. The abduction last week of 21 Philippine members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which has monitored a ceasefire zone between Syria and Israel since 1974, has heightened security fears.

Canada, Japan and Croatia have withdrawn their contingents in recent months leaving only the Philippines, Austria and India in UNDOF.

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla on Wednesday visited a camp for Syrian refugees in northern Jordan as part of a trip to the Middle East, an official said. The royal couple toured the United Nations-run King Abdullah Park refugee camp near the border with Syria that hosts about 1,000 Syrians who have fled the war in their country, said the Jordanian government official.

Humanitarian agencies also pleaded with governments to make good on pledges of aid for Syrian refugees, saying they were swamped by demand with a fifth of the country now living in misery.

With four million Syrians, out of a total population of 20 million, now in need of assistance "the needs are overwhelming and there are numerous challenges," said Joel Charny, vice president of InterAction.

As the Syria war enters a third year, Charny said it was "baffling considering the global attention that this crisis is receiving" that refugee programs were not fully funded despite $1.5 billion pledged in January.