LAHORE : Rangers authorities on Wednesday seized one Kg heroin concealed in hidden parts of the Railway engine of Samjhota Express and arrested Railway driver Afzaal and helper Shahbaz on the spot, sources in Pakistan Railways said. Pakistan Rangers Punjab on a tip off searched the Railways engine and recovered said heroin stashed in Engine. They arrested the driver and helper of the Railways engine and handed them over to Customs officials for further investigations.
1-kg heroin recovered from train engine
