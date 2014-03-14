LOS ANGELES: Khloé Kardashian is “not giving up on love”. The 29-year-old reality star is currently going through a divorce with estranged husband Lamar Odom. But she apparently isn’t allowing herself to be bitter about the failure of her first marriage. “She’s young and resilient and can bounce back from this,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She’s learned how to be patient, understanding and above all, extremely loving. She wants to love a man again, the same way she loved Lamar.” Khloé has allegedly accepted that her relationship with Lamar is over, but she is still healing from the breakdown of the four-year marriage.–BN