HAFIZABAD

The government is committed to eliminating all diseases including polio from the country and concrete steps are being taken in this regard, State Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said. During a visit to Rural Health Centre Kolo Tarar here the other day, the state minister directed the medical officer and paramedical staff to ensure better healthcare to the patients.

Hafizabad DCO MA Rajwana accompanied the minister.

Saira said that provision of healthcare facilities and cheap but standard medicines to the masses across the country is the top priority of the government. To a question, she said that steps are being taken to provide all sorts of facilities in Trauma Centre Hafizabad and the centre would shortly be made functional.

RAIN TURNS WEATHER PLEASANT: Hafizabad city and rural areas of the district received heavy rain during the past 48 hours, making the weather pleasant but created many problems for the citizens particularly those living in low-lying area.

The open drains overflowed, sewerage system remained choked and rainwater accumulated on roads, forcing the public to wade through dirty water. The citizens called on the TMA administrator to ensure early repair to Darbar Road, Kolo Road and other roads which have developed depression and potholes due to negligence of the authorities.

They also appealed for taking steps to ensure smooth flow of sewerage system in the city.

According to agriculture experts, the rain would be very beneficial to the wheat crop and fodders.

Spring Festival 2016 concludes in RY Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN

Spring Festival 2016 concluded here at Sheikh Khalifa Sports Complex near Abu Dahbi Palace on Sunday.

On the concluding day, names of the winners of flower show contest were announced.

A puppet show was staged which attracted a huge crowd of children. A colourful fireworks was held after sunset. DCO Capt (r) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal distributed prizes among the winners of flower show contests and also awarded certificates to the organizers of different stalls. On the occasion, he said that Jashan-i-Baharan is a significant event for citizens who took keen interest and made a great success. In future more cultural and healthy activities will be organised for the entertainment of people, he promised.