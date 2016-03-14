Islamabad - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has expanded its intelligence network inside Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to locate and hunt drug smugglers and peddlers. The ANF, as part of steps being taken to control drug trafficking in ICT, has also established Canine Units (sniffer dogs) at Regional Directorate North which is responsible for Islamabad Capital Territory. The information provided by Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control Sunday revealed that campaign and crackdown against drug peddlers has also been launched.

while areas around educational institutions were being monitored on regular basis to stop/counter sale of drugs to students by peddlers and suppliers. Moreover, intelligence software (i2) has been inducted for assistance in investigation and backtracking.

Official sources said ANF is not only focused on enforcement mode of actions but also emphasizing greatly on Awareness and Prevention Programmes & Plans. The other steps taken by ANF for twin cities included community awareness campaign through printing/information material, awareness session/lecture against drug abuse to general public and academic institutions and community outreach work programme regarding free medical camp, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation.

The sources said community engagement programme and projects, individual and family counseling and follow-up, awareness programmes through FM Radio and awareness advertisement/documentaries against drug abuse in print and electronic media were the other measures.

Some other steps included social work by volunteer youth ambassadors in twin cities including slums/kachi abadis, frequent visit of Adiala Jail, Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, ANF-Youth Ambassadorship & Internship programme (equal opportunities to all without any discrimination and exploitation) and anti-drug walks, theatre play and drama.