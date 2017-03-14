LAHORE - PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has telephoned East Punjab former chief Minister Captain (rtd) Amrindra Singh and congratulated him on his victory in recent Indian states election.

Expressing his hearty gratitude to Chaudhry Parvaiz, Singh said people of Indian Punjab were very appreciative towards capabilities of Chaudharys. He recalled that Sikh yatrees were provided great facilities during Ch Parvez tenure as Punjab chief minister and Nankana-Wagah highway was one the examples.

Amrindra Singh termed victory of Indian National Congress in East Punjab after 10 years as great. He said he was going to take oath as East Punjab chief minister on March 16. Chaudhry Parvaiz accepted Singh’s offer to pay a visit to Indian Punjab.