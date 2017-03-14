LAHORE - A hospital in the walled city of Lahore established in the name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif caught the attention of the House yesterday, but for the wrong reasons.

Located in the historic Shairanwala Gate in the old city, it was established in 1997 during second term of the present prime minister.

The Assembly witnessed heated arguments between the parliamentary secretary for health Muhammad Hassan Riaz and the ruling party legislator, Raheela Khadim Hussain over lack of medical facilities at the Nawaz Sharif Hospital which should, otherwise, have been a model health facility.

She challenged the veracity of what the parliamentary secretary had told the House about the number of doctors and the facilities available to the patients there. Raheela stunned the House by her claim that 70 per cent posts of doctors and allied staff were lying vacant and the patients were being referred to other hospitals even for minor ailments.

She threw a challenge on the parliamentary secretary asserting that she had with her the latest information about the sorry state of affairs at the heath facility which should otherwise have been a model hospital. The parliamentary secretary, on the other hand, insisted that everything was fine there. He also informed the House that hospital was well-equipped to conduct all sorts of surgeries, including maternity services and was offering the best facilities of dialysis, C.T Scan , X-ray machine and labs to the patients.

When pressed hard by the lady to name a single specialist doctor posted at the hospital, Mr Hassan admitted that some posts were lying vacant and will be filled soon through the Public Service Commission. He also admitted that all hospitals in the province were facing shortage of doctors but the problem would be over soon.

This baffled the Speaker who kept the question pending to be taken up by the House next time.

To another question about Kidney Centre at Nishtar Hospital Multan, the parliamentary secretary admitted that 70 per cent of posts were lying vacant. Nonetheless, he disputed mover’s claim that patients were being given a waiting time of six month to one year. It was four to six weeks, he insisted. Nighat Nasir Sheikh of the PML-N who was asking supplementary questions on behalf of Faiza Maik of the PPP, asserted that parliamentary secretary was lying on the Assembly floor by providing wrong information to the House.

The Speaker, this time, bailed out the worth parliamentary secretary and disposed of the question. Dr Farzana Nazir of the ruling party was also not satisfied with the answer about health facilities at the Ganga Ram Hospital and demanded that the question be referred to the House committee. The chair did not oblige her.

Also, Muhammad Arshad Malik of the PML-N had a lengthy debate with the parliamentary secretary over the issue of funding to the Sahiwal Medical College. Not satisfied with the official answer, Malik pressed the chair very hard pleading that his question be referred to the House Committee to further probe the matter.

Perplexed by the conflicting claims from the two sides, Deputy Speaker Sher Ali Gorchani observed: “Whom should I believe: the mover or the parliamentary secretary”. He advised Malik Arshad to bring a privilege motion against the parliamentary secretary if he was confident he had provided wrong information to the House.

Mr Hassan Riaz, the young parliamentary for healthy, could not satisfy the House despite constant ‘spoon-feeding’ from the official gallery. The health officials sitting in the gallery were constantly sending him shits to guide him, but perhaps their information was also not as convincing as it should have been.