Islamabad - The Ministry of National Health Services has kicked off a three-day anti-polio drive in 95 districts of the country including the federal capital to immunise 22 million children, said an official on Tuesday.

The statement issued states that the 1st sub-national campaign of the year will be conducted from 12-15 March in 95 districts and towns of the country. The areas include eight districts of Punjab, 36 Districts and Towns of Sindh, 17 Districts of KP, 20 Districts of Balochistan, 13 Agencies / FRs of FATA and Islamabad.

According to the statement, this program will target a total of 22 million children under the age of five including 0.337 million children in the federal capital district.

Moreover, 6.88 million children in Punjab, 7.59 million in Sindh, 4.46 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.79 million in Balochistan and 1 million in FATA will be immunized by utilizing around 24.5 million doses of bOPV vaccine.

An official said that a workforce of 145,725 will undertake house to house visits in order to vaccinate 22 million children in the targeted districts / areas of the country. This includes 15,439 Area in charge Officers, 3,930 UC Medical Officers, 111,975 Mobile, 4,132 Fixed and 7,250 Transit team members.

District Hyderabad is already part of the March SNID campaign. A mop up campaign in response to the positive environmental sample from Hyderabad has been scheduled from 12-15 March in 5 districts of Sindh including Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar and Umerkot.

A total of 0.74 million children under the age of five will be targeted in the campaign by utilising around 0.819 million doses of bOPV. Furthermore, a total of 4,500 personnel will participate in the campaign. An Official said that only eight cases of polio were reported last year. The national and provincial leadership requests every Pakistani to support Sehat Muhafiz –End Polio Pakistan, a national campaign for vaccinating children against polio.